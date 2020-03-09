Fifth graders at Centennial Elementary School eagerly watched as about 100 fish eggs were placed into a tank just outside of their classroom door.
“It’s very exciting,” said 12-year-old Boyd Hill. “I don’t think many kids know about steelhead.”
Hill, who describes himself as a hands-on learner, said the Steelhead in the Classroom program, operated by Idaho Fish and Game, is a fun way to learn about the lifecycle of the fish. The students, who received the eggs Friday, will observe them until they hatch and are ready to be released into the Clearwater River as fry in May.
While raising different types of native fish in the classrooms throughout Idaho is common, the program in the Fish and Game Clearwater region is the only one that utilizes steelhead.
“It’s so valuable to teach local students about steelhead because this anadromous fish is important to the valley culturally and economically,” said Jen Bruns, the communication manager for the Clearwater region of Fish and Game.
The fish tanks provide a much safer environment for the steelhead to emerge and grow. Rayanna Skalicky, an aquatic education technician, said there’s about an 80 percent survival rate indoors. That number drops dramatically to between 1 and 2 percent in the wild.
“There’s a lot of dangers out there,” Skalicky told the students. “We’re one of the furthest spots inland that the fish come.”
Once released into the Clearwater River, the fish will stay in the area for one spring before heading to the ocean. The steelhead will later return to lay their eggs.
Katelyn Rosenbaum, 11, said she’s excited for the fish to hatch so she can feed them.
“I’ve never seen a steelhead egg before,” she said.
That’s one of the benefits of the program, according to Beau Gunter, the northern Idaho hatchery complex manager.
“Steelhead in the Classroom is giving the students an opportunity to recognize what special fish they have in the region. It’s a good (learning) opportunity for students here,” Gunter said.
Centennial Elementary School was one of about 20 locations that received eggs last week.
Bruns hopes Fish and Game will be able to continue the program in its current form, but that is getting more challenging.
“The last couple of years the steelhead runs have been fairly low. It’s been touch and go,” Bruns said. “Even this year we were looking at different options to raise in the classroom, so we had enough fish in the hatchery to raise.”
While the program may one day switch to a different kind of fish like rainbow trout, Bruns hopes that doesn’t happen.
“We take pride in the fact and are thankful that we are able to raise steelhead in the classroom every year that we are able,” she said.
