Canyon County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ben Keyes (left) and Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dan Kindig (center) hook on a strap to the back of a ballasts that are tied to the bottom of a sunken boat as a worker from BB Towing, from Kooskia, tightens the metal cord attached to a heavy-duty truck that would pull the ship out of the Hells Gate State Park marina on Friday afternoon. On Monday, a 36-foot-long Trojan motor yacht sank in the marina, and a crew of nearly a dozen people worked all day Friday to get the 50-year-old dilapidated vessel out of the waters. It was unknown how the boat sank and calls to its owner went unanswered.
It took over an hour to get a sunken boat lifted from the bottom of the Hells Gate State Park marina to the end of the dock Friday afternoon. A heavy-duty tow truck pulled the boat — buoyed by three heavy-duty airbags — toward the parking lot, where it would be drained and lifted onto a truck bed.