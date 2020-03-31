Rainy repair

Pete Caster/TribuneA patio umbrella is used as a cover while a trio of men work on the engine of a car outside of a house on 11th Avenue in Lewiston on Monday afternoon. Today’s forecast doesn’t look conducive to outdoor projects; there’s a chance of scattered thunderstorms and rain in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The extended outlook can be found on Page 10A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

