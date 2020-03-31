Rainy repair

A patio umbrella is used as a cover while a trio of men work on the engine of a car outside of a house on 11th Avenue in Lewiston on Monday afternoon. Today’s forecast doesn’t look conducive to outdoor projects; there’s a chance of scattered thunderstorms and rain in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The extended outlook can be found on Page 10A.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region