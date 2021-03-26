Rainy day stroll

A woman wears a poncho as she walks up the Fifth Street hill in the rain Thursday in Lewiston.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
What is your favorite way to eat chicken?
You voted: