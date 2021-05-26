Raindrops on roses ...

Raindrops cling to the petals of a rose on a rainy Tuesday afternoon in the Lewiston Orchards. More rain is in the forecast for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley over the next few days. The complete forecast may be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

