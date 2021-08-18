Rain returns

Pete Caster/TribuneMike Jenkins, of Kooskia, shakes off his umbrella after fishing from the dock during a rainy Tuesday morning at Winchester Lake. Rain fell throughout the region and was accompanied by temperatures in the 70s. In Lewiston, the high for the day was 78 and .02 inches of rain were recorded, according to the National Weather Service. The last time the town had a lower high temperature and more rain was June 15, when it was 73 degrees with .24 inches of rain.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

