Rain, rain, make the smoke go away

Rain in the region was a welcomed sight for those waiting for recent smoke and fires to go away.
Charlotte Dewey, of the National Weather Service in Spokane, said the Lewiston area received just less than a quarter of an inch early Wednesday morning. The Palouse region received a quarter of an inch of rain along with a couple hundred lightning strikes.
“It’s not out of the question to get thunderstorms (this time of year),” Dewey said. However, Dewey noted that the long duration and the amount of lightning was unusual for heading into fall.
Dewey said that the rain helped with fire suppression and preventing some fire activity. It also helped remove a bit of the smoke, although it’s still lingering in some places.
“Rain did help mix it out,” Dewey said. “We’re really going to need (wind) to help scour that smoke.”
Relief from the smoke should come in the next 24 hours to 48 hours. Some areas already are experiencing smoke dissipation and improved air quality.
Orofino, Kamiah and Kooskia have an air quality index of 171 and are in the “unhealthy for everyone” category, along with Grangeville, which has an air quality index of 163. Areas in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category are Lewiston and Lapwai, with an air quality index of 116. Other places are now in the “moderate” category, including Clarkston with an air quality index of 99, Colfax and Pullman at 67, Moscow at 65 and Potlatch at 62.
When air quality is considered unhealthy for everyone, people should reduce exposure by limiting time spent outdoors and avoiding strenuous activity. When air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, at-risk people may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time outdoors. Moderate air quality has a warning only for those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution, who should consider reducing activity level or shortening their amount of time outdoors.
Relief from the hot temperatures is also on the way. Fall-like temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s will arrive Saturday and Sunday in Lewiston. Moscow and Pullman will see temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and the Camas Prairie area is expected to be in the lower to mid 60s.
These lower temperatures will also help with fire activity in the region.
“There’s still a chance we could see some elevated fire activities,” Dewey said, because of periods of warming and drying. However, the cooler and wetter weather will help with the fire season and should prevent new fires from starting, even if current fires remain burning.