Rain, rain, make the smoke go away

A man is reflected in a puddle Wednesday while walking down the Greenbelt Walkway through Swallows Park in Clarkston in this photo taken while holding the camera upside-down.

 August Frank/Tribune

Rain in the region was a welcomed sight for those waiting for recent smoke and fires to go away.

Charlotte Dewey, of the National Weather Service in Spokane, said the Lewiston area received just less than a quarter of an inch early Wednesday morning. The Palouse region received a quarter of an inch of rain along with a couple hundred lightning strikes.

