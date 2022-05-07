Rain, hail, even a few thunder storms

A child on a fishing excursion with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and Northwest Children’s Home waits for a bite Friday under the cover of trees as rain beats down on the pond surface at the Kiwanis Park ponds in Lewiston. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley saw quintessential spring weather that ran the gamut Friday — from full-on sun to heavy rain and hail showers, and even a few bouts of thunder and lightning. The valley saw a total of around 0.4 inches Friday, with 0.37 inches being recorded at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, and 0.42 inches being recorded in North Lewiston. Ten Mile Canyon recorded 0.61 inches, and Lapwai brought in a whopping 0.9 inches. Up on the Palouse, a total of 0.37 inches was recorded in Colton, 0.51 inches in Moscow and 0.62 inches in Pullman at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
