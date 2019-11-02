Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
COLFAX — Palouse Empire Fair board members received a financial report that reflected the effect from the rainstorm that doused the grounds on the last day of the fair. The fair’s gate revenues were down $4,692 from the previous year, for a drop of about 7 percent, and the attendance total was down 1,259 from the previous year.
Proceeds from the carnival were down $652 from the prior year, Fair Administrator Bill Tensfeld reported to fair board members at Monday night’s meeting.
The Sunday rain hit after the fair marked a strong day at the gate on the previous day, and that offset some of the rain loss the following day.
Tensfeld reported this year’s edition of the fair attracted an increase of 28 exhibits over the previous year, and 14 more exhibitors.
The state fair commissioner graded the fair at 70 percent, a gain of 2 percent from last year. The fair’s listed shortcomings included lack of adult entries and demonstrations.
Fair board members also discussed problems with space in the parking area on the east side of the grounds. Continued growth of RV parking at the fair has consumed space in the parking area. One problem encountered this year was the space required for vehicles used by the families in the RV units.
Another part of the parking problem was finding space for rodeo contestants who arrived with RV units.
Board member Eric Appel noted access to the fair’s sawdust pile, which is used by livestock exhibitors, was sometimes obstructed by vehicle parking.
One proposal mentioned was removal of the fair’s junk pile located on the far north end of the grounds to create more space. Tensfeld said plans are in the works to remove the junk pile next year.
Prior to the fair board session, the fair’s livestock sale committee authorized fabrication of eight stands to wash goats during the run of the fair. The stands will have rails on each side. The goat washing area will be located near the hog washing area.
Goat exhibitors have been bringing their own stands to wash their entries. Both goats and hogs can require multiple wash downs during a day at the fair.
— Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Wednesday
Cascade voters to judge local-option tax Tuesday
CASCADE — Cascade voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide on whether to join other resort towns in Idaho by enacting a local option tax.
The polling place at the American Legion Post 60 in Cascade will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A 60 percent yes vote is needed to pass the tax.
Cascade Mayor Judith Nissula asked those attending an election forum sponsored by the Star-News Nov. 24 if they have ever spent money in McCall, Donnelly, Riggins, Hailey, Ketchum, Driggs, Ponderay, Salmon, Sandpoint, Stanley, Sun Valley or Victor.
Each of those cities has a local option tax, and benefited from that purchase, Nissula said during the forum held at the Legion hall.
Tuesday’s vote asks citizens to weigh in on a two-year, 1 percent sales tax that would be spent on streets, sidewalks, crosswalks, pathways and other public rights of way, as well as the development, beautification and maintenance of public parks.
The tax would offset the wear and tear of how visitors effect the city, Nissula said.
“It’s a help to not be totally dependent on property taxes to make improvements in the city,” she said.
The current city budget includes about $772,000 in property taxes. About $332,000 of that is budgeted on streets and $67,000 on parks, Nissula said.
It is unknown how much money the proposed local option tax would generate.
The city council opted for a two-year tax as a sort of trial period to gauge the benefits of the tax.
“The short trial period was to ensure that this type of revenue generation is a viable option,” Nissula said.
The tax would be levied on all items, goods and services subject to the current 6 percent state sales taxes. Items costing more than $1,000 would be exempt from the tax.
The city council felt putting a cap on the amount to be taxed would help balance the burden across all retailers within the city, Nissula said.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday