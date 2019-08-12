The Nethker Fire in the Payette National Forest near Burgdorf received a sprinkling of rain Saturday, but is only 18 percent contained, according to the InciWeb fire information system.
Storms moved through the area dropping about two-tenths of an inch of rain, and another round of storms was expected Sunday with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.
The fire started Aug. 4 by lightning and is about 2,382 acres in size. In spite of the rain and higher humidity this weekend, fuels under the forest canopy remain dry and are still expected to burn. There may be torching in the trees, but fire behavior is expected to be moderate.
Firefighters are in the nearby Secesh area to update structure assessments as a precaution. The Warren Wagon Road north of McCall remains closed to non-residents. Property owners may find firefighting personnel at roadblocks near the fire area or may have to be escorted by a pilot car.
The Burgdorf-French Creek Road remains closed for public and firefighter safety. A temporary flight restriction has been placed over the fire area, meaning recreational drones and private aircraft may not be operated in the zone.
There are 628 total personnel assigned to the fire, which is burning in heavy timber, subalpine fir and lodgepole pine.