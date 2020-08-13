Rain cycle

 Pete Caster

Intermittent rain showers and changing skies hang in the west past Clarkston as a bicyclist cruises along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on a colder-than-normal Wednesday afternoon in Lewiston. The daytime temperature in the L-C Valley topped out at a relatively cool 71 degrees and there was light rain at various times.

