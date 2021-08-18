Firefighters in the region got a much-needed break Tuesday as rain and cooler temperatures ratcheted down the wildfires and squelched much of the smoky skies of the past six weeks.
Jim Wimer, fire information officer for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, said firefighters were “probably dancing right now” as widespread rain drenched the region that has seen thousands of acres go up in flames since late June.
Joking aside, Wimer said “now this is a good time to get in and stir up dirt and hot spots and the mop-up continues to take place after the rain.”
Wimer said meterologists are cautiously optimistic the cooler weather will hold and “don’t think it will get back as hot as it was, but we’ll probably enter into some dry weather next week.”
“We’ll just wait and see. We look more to the one-to-three-day forecast as opposed to the long term.”
The National Weather Service at Spokane forecasts more rain throughout the region today and tonight with temperatures ranging from the mid-to-high 70s in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to the mid-60s in the higher elevations.
The Storm Theater Complex of 26 backcountry fires in Idaho and Montana national forests have burned more than 22,319 acres since June and early July. The National Incident Management Organization team that is managing the fire is primarily using point protection to defend critical infrastructure, including U.S. Highway 12, Forest Service roads, communication towers, recreation areas and other values. Firefighter and public safety are the top priorities.
Containment on the Bedrock Fire near Lenore increased to 51 percent Tuesday morning. The fire has burned 11,251 acres and all evacuations have been transitioned to the “Ready” status. A temporary flight restriction remains in place in the area.
The Granite Pass Complex on the Clearwater and Lolo national forests was at 15 percent containment Tuesday morning having burned 5,911 total acres. Cost of fighting the fire, so far, is $9.8 million.
The Cougar Rock Complex 30 miles northeast of Orofino is estimated at 8,411 acres with 53 percent containment.
