Rain clouds return

Dark rain clouds drift across the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Tuesday morning as James Baker walks Gabby while his wife, Diana Baker, (not pictured) walks their other dog, Romeo, behind him along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail.

 August Frank/Tribune

