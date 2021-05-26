Rain causes two power outages in L-C Valley

A power pole smokes at the corner of Snake River Grade and Main Street in Lewiston on Tuesday. The malfunction caused a power outage in downtown Lewiston on Tuesday afternoon, which led to 77 customers losing their power. Later on Tuesday evening, a power pole malfunction in Clarkston caused an outage that affected 1,572 customers. Both outages were resolved by Avista Utilities crews. The two outages were caused by the same phenomenon: After a long spell of dry weather, dirt covering the insulators that connect the wires to the top of power poles becomes conductive when exposed to moisture, such as a rain shower, creating a path for electricity to travel from the wires to the pole. If this “dirt path” gets hot enough, the wood pole catches fire, according to Mike Tatko, Lewis-Clark regional business manager for Avista.

 August Frank/Tribune

