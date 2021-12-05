A steady drizzle was not enough to keep hundreds of people away from the 35th annual Lighted Christmas Parade, which returned to Clarkston after a hiatus in 2020.
Marilyn Davis, of Clarkston, said her family has been attending the parade for 25 years, starting back when their daughter, Heather Davis-Remacle, was a child.
Now Davis-Remacle has two small children herself, and she is continuing the tradition. She said it is something her family can look forward to every year.
“It’s that wonderful, small town, true Christmas spirit,” Davis-Remacle said of the parade’s appeal.
It is also a family affair for Lewiston couple Michael and Jeana Brooks, who brought their 5-year-old daughter, Victoria.
“I like when they throw the candy,” Victoria Brooks said about her favorite part of the parade.
Jeana Brooks said they also love the floats and called the parade a “great family event.” After being unable to go to the parade last year, they were thrilled to be back.
“It’s wonderful,” she said.
The parade, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19 concerns, featured 61 floats from local organizations and businesses. Marching bands from Clarkston High School, Lewiston High School and Lincoln Middle School entertained the crowd with Christmas classics like “Joy to the World.”
The Valley Karate School students performed a small martial arts and board-breaking demonstration in front of the attendees. Instructor Steven Smith said this is the second time his students have performed during the parade.
“They love doing this stuff,” he said.
Christmas lights adorned the floats, firetrucks and even the instruments of the marching band performers who strolled down Sixth Street.
Several Grinches made an appearance, as did the abominable snowman. Santa Claus saved his grand entrance for the end of the parade.
Sure enough, many of those in the parade threw candy into the crowd to the delight of the children in attendance.
