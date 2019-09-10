WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties received significant, but not abnormal rainfall this weekend after a thunderstorm swept through the area.
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee received 0.2 inches of rain on Sunday, said Joey Clevenger, National Weather Service Spokane Office meteorologist. Orondo got hit by nearly half an inch of rainfall. It is the ninth-heaviest rainfall in the first eight days of September ever recorded for Chelan County.
The area also got pounded by lightning. Chelan County received 429 strikes and Douglas County 204. The lightning took a northbound corridor across the Cascade Mountains from Ellensburg to the Okanogan Valley.
The lightning strikes started nine fires in Chelan County, said Josh Gibbs, Central Washington Dispatch lead dispatch operations. The dispatch center knew of seven fires Sunday spread out through Chelan County including the Stemilt Basin, Derby Canyon near Leavenworth, Spencer Canyon near Entiat and Navarre Coulee near Chelan.
Firefighters also found two more fires on Monday, including one on the Little Wenatchee River near Lake Wenatchee and a second one near the top of Derby and Olalla canyons, Gibbs said. Both fires are less than a tenth of an acre in size.
Fire crews dug lines around four of the fires and they are under control, he said. The rest of the fires have people monitoring them except for the Little Wenatchee River fire.
None of the fires have been very active and it doesn’t appear there is any threat of them flaring up in the immediate future, Gibbs said.
“The lightning that we did get had a lot of moisture in it,” he said. “It seems to be trending that we’re moving toward fall like patterns, but that isn’t to say that the weather couldn’t change.”
September is known for late-summer storms with thunder and lightning, he said. The average rainfall for the month is 0.34 inches. In 2015, Wenatchee received 0.38 of an inch on Sept. 6.
The heaviest single event in September was 1.36 inches on Sept. 22, 1984, Clevenger said.
Temperatures this week will be mild, with the possibility of mountain showers on Wednesday, he said. There is a chance of another storm system on Friday, but lightning will likely hit the North Cascades.
The Wenatchee Valley will likely not see a significant amount of rainfall this week, Clevenger said.
Rain this weekend did not cause a significant amount of flooding or damage, said officials at sheriff’s offices in Chelan and Douglas counties.
