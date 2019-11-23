Stories from this compilation are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region.
———
OROFINO — Clearwater County commissioners met with railroad project manager Bruce Lindholm, representing Bountiful Grain-Craig Mountain Railroad and the Federal Railways Administration, via conference call Monday to discuss the latest developments regarding reconstruction of the railroad from Jaype to Lewiston.
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Clearwater County the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant in the amount of $3.24 million in March of last year.
The funding was intended to help restore three bridges and five public crossings along the rail line from Jaype to Lewiston, as well as the replacement of 46,000 railroad ties to rebuild 73 miles of rail.
The project has encountered one obstacle after another in the attempt to meet the deadlines required by the two agencies to secure the grant.
Concern was expressed by Valerie Kniff with FRA regarding the railroad’s ability to meet the obligation deadline of June 15, 2020.
Presently, all parties are awaiting the environmental report and the Section 106 Consultation Plan addressing the cultural and historical value of the land along the route belonging to the tribe.
It is hoped to have these reports completed before the next meeting, scheduled for Dec. 16.
— Elizabeth Morgan, Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday
Flood-ravaged levee stuck in limbo
KAMIAH — Kamiah city infrastructure and private businesses may again suffer damages next spring without repairs to the Lawyer Creek levee.
The likelihood of repairs by next spring’s flood season is unlikely.
The city sustained an estimated $350,000 in flood damage after the levee failed and water inundated Riverfront Park and threatened the city water plant, according to Rob Feeley of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. About 1 million board feet of lumber at Empire Mills was also compromised.
Feeley presented city officials with options to repair the levee during a council meeting Nov. 13. “Fixing levees are difficult for lots of reasons. Funding is definitely one of those,” he said.
The city cannot expect money from the Federal Emergency Management Administration because it will not pay to rebuild the levee because it was built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“The Corps built that levee back in 1958, 1960 some time, a long time ago, but if federal funds were used to build it, you can’t rebuild it with another federal agency’s funds,” Feeley said. “That’s the restriction that FEMA has on it.
“But what they can do, given that the water plant is now threatened by that whole levee, is that they can look at building some sort of berm that would hopefully prevent that water, when it goes through that hole, from going all the way.”
Feeley warned that there would be many hoops for the city to jump through if it choses that option, including tribal and private property interests as well as federal regulations.
FEMA would provide 75 percent funding for the berm building option and the state would kick in 15 percent, leaving the city with a bill of 10 percent of the project costs.
If Empire Mills wanted to participate, its contribution could be considered as part of the 10 percent match, said Feeley, thereby limiting costs to the city.
A second longer option involves the hazard mitigation program.
“After a federal disaster is declared, they’ll put a pot of money aside that allows people to apply for that funding,” Feeley said.
However, the amount of money is somewhat limited and it is a competitive application process.
— Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Three-day active shooter training involves region’s police, EMTs, fire
COTTONWOOD — Dave Frei couldn’t move his leg; it was likely because of the gaping bullet wound to his hip that was causing him to bleed out onto the floor.
His wasn’t the only injury.
Several bloodied individuals were scattered along the entrance way to Prairie High School ... the shooter among them. Within the next 44 minutes, law enforcement had secured the initial scene and started medical treatment. Meanwhile, EMTs and firefighters arrived to treat and assess patients for transport, and armed escort teams lifted patients to waiting ambulances.
This actually wasn’t a real emergency — it was a training scenario. Following this exercise — the first of four set that day — participants commented on the craziness of the scene, such as miscommunication in who was in what role and whether the shooter had been dealt with.
“I would have sent more patients initially,” one person said. “The first ambulance went out with one. I wasn’t thinking.” Another man said, “It was crazy. I couldn’t separate her radio from my radio.”
“And that’s in a controlled environment,” said Mark Dupont, law enforcement instructor for the three-day training. “You can imagine, in real life, how that would go down.”
From Nov. 15-17, the Cottonwood Police Department (CPD) hosted training for 33 emergency responders from the region that included eight instructors and nine role players. The Active Threat Integrated Response Course was provided free through the Louisiana State University National Center for Biomedical Research and Training.
“All active shooter events are over in less than three minutes,” said Carrie Kotecki, EMS lead instructor. “Police are never going to be there before it’s over, so we have to figure out how we save people, and this saves lives.”
Attendees went through classroom instruction and hands-on work, followed by Sunday’s live-shooter scenarios — such as at a school and a grocery store — putting into action what they learned. Training involved what EMS agencies have learned the hard way through real-world incidents, among which, according to Kotecki, is the need for integrated training between police, fire and EMTs to deal with these incidents in a coordinated way to save lives.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday