Glass will be shattering this Saturday on a vacant Lewiston lot when a husband and wife team gives the community a preview of the business they will be introducing next month.
Justin and Justina Hager will have three vehicles parked at 1553 Main St. from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday for customers to hit with sledge hammers, baseball bats, crow bars and golf clubs.
Prices will range from $5 for three hits to $20 for 60 seconds of unlimited swings, including the use of protective gloves and face shields. People who want to try crawling over the vehicles in their own rigs will be able to do that for $20.
This weekend’s “Rig Rage” is the last of two events they are holding to raise money to open Ragetastic at a location they’re not disclosing yet in the Lewiston Orchards.
The Hagers hope their future customers patronize Ragetastic when they’re celebrating milestones or grappling with big feelings.
Ragetastic will feature a rage room and a splatter room. The rage room will be filled with rotating objects to destroy such as glass bottles, car hoods and discarded computers.
In the splatter room, customers will be able to throw ultraviolet paint onto canvases and each other under black lights that will make the bright paint glow. People will be able to wear their own clothes and keep them as souvenirs or wear disposable coveralls provided by the business.
“I love to paint,” Justina Hager said. “Who doesn’t love to get messy when they’re painting? It’s still kind of destructive, but just not as much.”
Both spaces will be outfitted with sound systems where customers can play music they bring or select from one of Ragetastic’s soundtracks.
The rooms will be available for drop-in customers or reservations for parties. The Hagers plan to offer themed events. The rage room, for example, could be set up like an office with a desk, computer monitor and printer.
One of their goals is to give people a place to release their emotions in a safe environment.
“The main reason why we even started it was to kind of help people with any kind of mental health issues that they’re going through,” Justina Hager said. “Anxiety and depression are two of the biggest problems people are facing right now because of the whole COVID thing.”
The concept for the business was developed from their personal experiences. The Hagers have six children between the ages of 2 and 12 years old. She is a branch manager at Idaho Title Loans and he is a stay-at-home dad.
“We have a large family,” she said. “So obviously that comes with some frustrations and anger sometimes. Why not have (somewhere) you can go and just relax and let loose and calm your inner self?”
Ragetastic may be a place customers go when they’ve failed a test or broken up with a significant other, Justina Hager said.
“Sometimes you don’t want to (go to therapy),” she said. “Sometimes you just want to smash something.”
Even though the business isn’t operating from a brick-and-mortar location yet, the Hagers are learning a lot about the market through the pop-up events.
Many families brought their kids and let them shatter a headlight or dent a trunk in one of the vehicles in the first one last month.
They noticed later in the day some motorists would drive by and then turn around once they realized all the glass was gone from the vehicles.
“Those are the fun parts,” Justina Hager said. “Everyone wants to smash a window.”
