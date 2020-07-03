Raft rumpus

Stepbrothers Kyle (left), 13, and Lukas, 15, who declined to give their last names, battle over an inflatable raft in the swimming area at Chief Timothy Park on Thursday afternoon west of Clarkston. Sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s are expected this weekend in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley; the extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Stepbrothers Kyle (left), 13, and Lukas, 15, who declined to give their last names, battle over an inflatable raft in the swimming area at Chief Timothy Park on Thursday afternoon west of Clarkston. Sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s are expected this weekend in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley; the extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

Tags

Recommended for you