GRANGEVILLE — The Animal Rescue Foundation of Idaho County is holding a raffle to celebrate National Pet Week beginning Monday.
Tickets are available at Ace Home Center in Grangeville and cost $2 each or three for $5. Prizes include a raffle bag worth more than $150, a dog grooming gift certificate, other gift certificates, handmade soaps, pet food dish, coffee mug and other items.
Drawings will be held at 4 p.m. May 8.
The organization is also encouraging donations to Idaho Gives at www.idahogives.org, which benefits foundations such as ARF.
So far this year, the organization has treated 70 feral and stray cats in its trap/neuter/vaccinate/release program. ARF has also coordinated the transfer of 90 cats and dogs to SpokAnimal and McPaws for adoption through their shelters since January. And 58 spay/neuter vouchers to assist pet owners in the cost of the treatment have been issued so far this year. Vouchers are available by calling or texting (208) 507-1226.