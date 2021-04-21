Radical rollerblader

While waiting for his co-worker for a roofing job to get into town, Dave Hill, 40, of Spokane, gets some rail work in at the Mtn Dew Skatepark on Tuesday in Lewiston. Hill is a professional rollerblader with sponsorships, but doesn’t necessarily consider roofing his side gig. “I roof to go on skate trips,” he said.
