Racing the storm

A rain cloud moves toward the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley from the southwest as a cyclist pedals south along 28th Street in the Lewiston Orchards earlier this week. Today’s valley forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 52 degrees.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

A rain cloud moves toward the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley from the southwest as a cyclist pedals south along 28th Street in the Lewiston Orchards earlier this week.

Recommended for you