Race prep

Caitlin Beesley/TribuneTamara Huff, who coaches cross country in Clarkston, sets up flags for the course of the Bi-State Middle School 2021 Cross-Country Championships on Thursday at Beachview Park in Clarkston.

 Caitlin Beesley/Tribune

Tamara Huff, who coaches cross country in Clarkston, sets up flags for the course of the Bi-State Middle School 2021 Cross-Country Championships on Thursday at Beachview Park in Clarkston.

Tags