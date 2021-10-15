Tamara Huff, who coaches cross country in Clarkston, sets up flags for the course of the Bi-State Middle School 2021 Cross-Country Championships on Thursday at Beachview Park in Clarkston.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.