Quick tests arrive at area hospitals

Forty-eight new COVID-19 cases and no deaths were reported in the region on a day when Public Health – Idaho North Central District said it is placing quick COVID-19 test kits with health care providers and hospitals, and Whitman County’s public health administrator announced he is leaving his post.
Troy Henderson, who is leaving to take a job with the Department of Defense, said his last day with Whitman County will be Nov. 15.
“I have enjoyed working with the commissioners, state and local public health officials, political, business and health care leaders in safeguarding and enhancing the wellness of the people of Whitman County,” Henderson said in a statement. “I would especially like to thank the staff of the Whitman County Health Department for their support and dedication to our community for the last seven years and especially during our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Idaho north central district announced it was placing BinaxNOW antigen quick test kits with many of the district’s health care providers and hospitals. The test kits are supplied by the state, with priority for testing school employees and students, health care workers and emergency medical personnel, district spokeswoman Tara Macke said.
“With the increase in quick tests available also comes the challenge of getting confirmed cases reported to local public health so we can contact those who are confirmed,” Macke said. “We are seeing a time delay between when we receive lab confirmation of tests and when public health is able to make phone calls to those people.”
While people wait for their test results and a phone call from public health, they should stay home and isolate from others for 10 days from the time of the test and when positive test results are received, she said.
“During that timeline, a public health epidemiologist will contact you and help determine who your close contacts have been,” she said, adding patients who know their close contacts should alert them of their COVID-19 status.
Macke said she directs people waiting on test results and those who test positive to go to the COVID-19 page at www.idahopublichealth.com.
“We are experiencing a very high number of calls to our hotline, and we are responding to those calls as quickly as we can,” she said. “Please go to our website for guidance and direction on COVID-19. Please remember to wear a mask, practice physical distancing and wash your hands frequently during these COVID-19 times.”
Lewiston Independent School District reported 50 total COVID-19 cases and 34 active cases within the school district Wednesday. Twenty-four students have contracted the disease, and 19 of those cases are active. Twenty-six staff members have tested positive, of which 15 are active cases. The school district has 4,588 students and 999 staff members.
The new cases include a staff member at McSorely Elementary, a student at Sacajawea Middle School and two students at Lewiston High School. Sacajawea has four active cases among its students and one active case involving a staff member. The high school has seven active cases among its students, and one staff member has an active case. McSorely Elementary’s case Wednesday is the only active case associated with the school.
Schools and classes remain in the green phase, according to a letter to parents and guardians from Superintendent Bob Donaldson.
There were 48 new cases reported Wednesday by public health officials in the region comprising Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in north central Idaho and Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in southeast Washington.
Idaho’s north central district reported 16 new cases, while public health officials in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties reported 32 new cases. There have been 2,410 cases in the five-county health district in north central Idaho, up 362 cases over the past seven days. There have been 29 deaths because of COVID-19 in the north central district.
The three southeastern Washington counties have accounted for 2,090 cases and 22 deaths since the pandemic began. There have been 177 new cases reported in the three counties over the past seven days, and six deaths. There have been a total of 4,500 cases in the eight-county region.
Asotin County reported 17 new cases Wednesday. The county has had 264 cases and eight deaths. One person is currently hospitalized because of COVID-19 in the county.
Nez Perce County public health officials reported 13 new cases. The county has had 865 cases and 24 deaths. There are 390 active cases, and 451 people have recovered. Wednesday’s new cases include a girl between the ages of 0 and 4; two women between the ages of 18 and 29; two women in their 30s; two women in their 40s; two men in their 50s; two women and a man in their 60s; and a woman in her 80s.
The Nez Perce Tribe’s Nimiipuu Health reported three new cases as of Tuesday, spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said.
Whitman County public health officials reported 12 new cases Wednesday. The county has had 1,804 cases and 14 deaths. Five people are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19 in the county. The new cases include a female between the ages of 0 and 19, three women between the ages of 20 and 39; two women and one man between the ages of 40 and 59; two women and one man between the ages of 60 and 79; and two men older than the age of 80.
Garfield County public health officials reported three new cases. The county has had 22 cases and no deaths. There are seven active cases in the county and 15 people have recovered, according to Garfield County Public Health Administrator Martha Lanman. The new cases include two women and one man older than 20 years old. They are all recovering at home.
Clearwater County public health officials reported two new cases Wednesday. The county has had 145 cases and no deaths. There are 76 active cases and 69 people have recovered. Wednesday’s new cases include a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s.
Idaho County public health officials reported one new case. The county has had 374 cases and one death from the disease. There are 150 active cases, and 223 people have recovered. The new case is a woman in her 30s.
Latah and Lewis county public health officials did not report any new cases. Latah County has had 945 cases and one death. Lewis County has had 81 cases and three deaths. There are 360 active cases in Latah County, and 584 have recovered. There are 54 active cases in Lewis County and 24 people have recovered.
Washington state reported 716 new cases, and 16 more people died. Washington has had 104,743 cases and 2,353 deaths. There have been 8,383 people hospitalized in the Evergreen State because of COVID-19, and 234 were hospitalized in the past week.
Idaho reported 862 new cases and 14 more deaths. The Gem State has had 61,785 cases, and 599 Idahoans have died. Idaho reported 6,135 new cases and 53 more deaths over the past week.
Idaho reports 286 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 as of Monday in 46 hospitals statewide, the highest recorded in the state since the pandemic began. Idaho reported 72 patients were in an intensive care unit in hospitals across the state because of COVID-19. Monday’s ICU total is the second-highest single-day total, tied with Oct. 22 and behind Oct. 23, when there were a record 75 Idahoans in an ICU bed because of the disease.
There have been 2,514 Idahoans hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began through Monday. Over the past week of available data, 187 Idahoans were hospitalized because of the disease. Hospitalizations in the Gem State include 56 younger than 18; 162 between the ages of 18 and 29; 192 in their 30s; 252 in their 40s; 317 in their 50s; 475 in their 60s; 558 in their 70s; 395 in their 80s; 104 in their 90s; and three people 100 or older.
Idaho reported 334 men and 265 women have died because of COVID-19. Men are dying at a rate of 37.3 per 100,000, up almost three people over the past week. Women are dying at a rate of 29.7 per 100,000, which is also up three people over the past week. Idaho deaths include one between the ages of 18 and 29; five in their 30s; 13 in their 40s; 22 in their 50s; 82 in their 60s; 149 in their 70s and 327 80 or older.
Idaho reported 124 available ICU beds in the state’s hospitals and 454 available ventilators.
Idaho reported 24,558 COVID-19 tests administered in the north central district since the pandemic began. There were 248 COVID-19 tests in March; 709 in April; 1,070 in May; 2,304 in June; 3,819 in July; 7,529 in August; 4,890 in September; and 3,994 through Oct. 17.
The Idaho Department of Correction reported 572 positive tests among 11,682 tests through Tuesday at its facilities. There are 1,493 inactive cases, 33 positive tests and 539 positive tests in asymptomatic patients. Two people have died in Idaho prisons from COVID-19, according to the department’s website at www.idoc.idaho.gov/content/careers/covid-19.
The department also reported no active cases at its Eagle Pass, Texas, contract facility. The facility has performed 33 tests, 21 negative and 12 positive, but those are now inactive. The Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Ariz., reported 442 tests, of which 311 were negative and 130 were positive, with two active cases, 128 inactive cases and one death at the facility.
Idaho County Sheriff to change Trunk or Treat Event
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office will alter its Trunk or Treat event since Idaho has slipped back into stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan because of an increase in infections around the state.
The 12th Annual Trunk or Treat will now be at the Grangeville High School parking lot from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. It will be a drive-through event, with signs directing people through the trick-or-treating. More information is available by calling (208) 983-1100.
Boys & Girls Club Auction goes virtual this year
The annual Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley auction set for Nov. 14 has been changed to virtual only.
The event normally raises about 25 percent of the organization’s operating budget.
