MOSCOW — Questions still swirl around Moscow after four University of Idaho students were apparently murdered, but police did announce Tuesday the victims were killed by an “edged weapon.”

“Although no weapons have been located, based on preliminary information, investigators believe that an edged weapon such as a knife was used. Autopsies are scheduled to be completed later this week and will hopefully provide more definitive information on the exact cause of the deaths,” according to a city of Moscow news release that was distributed Tuesday morning.

