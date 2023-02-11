Concerns have surfaced about how emergency responders alerted Lewiston residents that many of them needed to boil their water after one of the city’s largest reservoirs broke in an emergency reported around 4:15 a.m. Jan. 18.

“The point that a lot of people that were calling me brought up was they weren’t even notified until the early afternoon or even mid-afternoon (on Jan. 18) that there was a boil water alert,” councilor Jum Kleeburg said at a Lewiston City Council meeting earlier this week.