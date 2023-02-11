Concerns have surfaced about how emergency responders alerted Lewiston residents that many of them needed to boil their water after one of the city’s largest reservoirs broke in an emergency reported around 4:15 a.m. Jan. 18.
“The point that a lot of people that were calling me brought up was they weren’t even notified until the early afternoon or even mid-afternoon (on Jan. 18) that there was a boil water alert,” councilor Jum Kleeburg said at a Lewiston City Council meeting earlier this week.
Kleeburg was one of several councilors who asked Emergency Management Director Mark Hurd about how communication of the boil water order was handled.
“That was a big problem (or) concern, people … making their coffee … and they had no clue that their water system might have been compromised,” Kleeburg said.
Councilor Kassee Forsmann said constituents raised similar concerns with her. Some of those who knew about the order wanted more details, such as if it was OK to wash their hands without boiling the water, she said.
The questions about how residents were informed about the water boil order are among many that remain more than three weeks after the reservoir failed and sent 3.3 million gallons of water cascading through streets and buildings.
Some answers should be available in coming weeks, such as more details about the cause of the rupture, how much it will cost the city and what will need to be repaired or replaced to fix the problem, said Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.
Officials have learned from what happened on Jan. 18, said Hurd, who works for the city and Nez Perce County.
The city of Lewiston sent a news release to “media outlets in the region,” including the Lewiston Tribune, announcing the boil water order at 6:49 a.m. on Jan. 18, according to an email from Carol Maurer, the city of Lewiston’s public information officer, who did not attend the City Council meeting Monday when this was discussed.
The release read in part, “Due to a reservoir failure in a portion of the City’s water system that is currently being assessed, the City of Lewiston Public Works Department has issued a Boil Water Alert Order for all of its customers.”
It continued, “Through an abundance of caution, this alert order is for all City of Lewiston customers ONLY. This alert order is not for Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District customers. The City also asks that its customers practice conserving water as much as possible.”
She posted news releases at unspecified times on the city’s website and on city social media accounts, Maurer said.
The Tribune sent a breaking news alert to subscribers who had signed up for that service at 7:42 a.m. Jan. 18 and posted updates on its website Jan. 18.
The boil water order remained in place for all city of Lewiston water customers for about 24 hours. It was lifted for about 2,200 of the 6,000 homes, businesses and not-for-profit groups served by the city after areas not connected to the High Reservoir were identified.
The rest of the city’s water customers were under the order for about a week while city employees isolated the broken reservoir from the rest of the town’s water system.
The city tested the water in multiple places daily while the boil water order was in place and all of the tests found the water safe to drink with no indication of any bacteria being introduced into the system, Johnson said.
In the future, notifications will be handled differently, said Hurd, noting he was new to the job at the time of the January emergency.
Options are available to distribute messages through cellphones and landlines that will be used, he said.
Emergency management directors carefully consider what information they broadcast that widely because they don’t want the public to become accustomed to such messages and ignore them, Hurd said.
“We’re trying to be cautious of what we send out,” but the boil water order wasn’t necessarily the time to show restraint in doing so, he said.
The decisions about how to publicize the boil water order happened less than two hours after the reservoir failure when numerous tasks had been handled, such as establishing that no one had died and no evacuations were needed, Hurd said.
That doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a priority to get the boil water order message out, he said.
“It’s just as the situation’s evolving and you’re trying … to figure out exactly what’s going on and get folks out of harm’s way, that was the priority at the time,” Hurd said.
A lot goes into what needs to be shared at the onset of an emergency, Maurer said.
The city distributed the “necessary information promptly” to the appropriate outlets, she said.
“I know I don’t need to explain this, but for the record media outlets hold a responsibility to inform the public,” Maurer said. “... I think most media outlets did this. So the city sharing information across its platforms, plus if media outlets are doing the same thing, it should result in mass distribution of information.”