The Gina Quesenberry Foundation’s largest fundraising event, WineFest, will take place online starting today.
The fundraiser will begin with a silent auction today and end with a livestreamed auction at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. More details and registration information can be found at www.gqfoundation.org/winefest or by calling (208) 413-0159.
The goal of the Gina Quesenberry Foundation is to provide financial assistance to area breast cancer patients in need. To date, the foundation has provided more than $430,000 to those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.