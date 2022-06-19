Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
——
OROFINO — This year’s Orofino Fourth of July fireworks show is being dedicated to John Lynch, one of Orofino’s own Pyro-Maniacs, who lost a long and valiant fight against cancer last year.
John started his pyro career by helping out with the Elk River fireworks show and continued on for the next five years helping provide the shows in both Elk River and Orofino, until cancer prevented him from attending.
When asked why he enjoyed doing fireworks, John’s reply was always, “Hey, who doesn’t like blowing up s---.”
He was truly a joy to work with and was known for breaking out in song and dance whenever the mood possessed him.
The Pyro-Maniacs, led by Roger Burnham of Orofino, have provided the Fourth of July fireworks for the past 15 years. The name came about because all the pyro’s were either Orofino High School graduates (Maniacs), or married to an OHS grad. With the exception of several helpers over the years that were not Maniacs, the Pyro-Maniacs consisted of Roger Burnham, Bruce Hanson, Ken and Bonnie Miller, Dale Burnham, John Lynch, Dale Burnham, Troy Shores and Allen Barker.
Each year, every one of the Pyro’s donated his (or) her wages back to the community.
What wasn’t spent at local grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations was donated back to the Chamber of Commerce to help with next year’s show. In order to help celebrate John’s contribution to our community, the Pyro-Maniacs are going to come out of retirement one more time to assist the new pyro-technicians and provide a special going away party for Lynch.
They encourage everyone to join them in celebrating his life and contribution to making Orofino a great place to live.
The show starts at 10:10 p.m. at the Orofino City Park on Monday, July 4. They hope to see you there.
— Clearwater Tribune, (Orofino), Wednesday
Kamiah plans July 4th swimming pool opening
KAMIAH — With pool reconstruction work in high gear, the Kamiah City Council focused on opening plans during their June 8 meeting. A pool reopening celebration on July 4 will begin the season. From July 4 through Saturday, July 8, it will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Beginning July 13, days would shift to Wednesday through Saturday, noon-8 p.m., throughout the summer.
The city of Kamiah plans to charge a flat rate of $3 per person per day. Children under age 3 will be free with a paid adult. A package of 15 swim passes will be sold at a discounted rate of $35. City Clerk Brenda Taylor explained she had several people with large families who approached her about offering a family pass. The council approved the option of a family pass for $150 for up to six people with $25 per person beyond six family members.
To staff the pool, the city is currently advertising for a pool manager ($15/hour), assistant manager ($12/hour), and lifeguards ($10/hour). Apply at Kamiah City Hall, 507 Main St., Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., call (208) 935-2671 for information.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday