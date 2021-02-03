Puzzling weather

August Frank/TribuneRainy weather creates a puzzlelike surface on the Snake River as people take some shelter under umbrellas during a walk down the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on Tuesday.

 August Frank/Tribune

