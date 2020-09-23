Putting voters on the rolls

Kathy Martin (left) goes through some of the various voting forms as Maxine Miller helps some people register to vote outside of the Lewiston City Library on Tuesday. The League of Woman Voters registered around 40 people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, which was National Voter Registration Day. Election Day is Nov. 3.

 August Frank/Tribune

Kathy Martin (left) goes through some of the various voting forms as Maxine Miller helps some people register to vote outside of the Lewiston City Library on Tuesday. The League of Woman Voters registered around 40 people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, which was National Voter Registration Day. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Tags

Recommended for you