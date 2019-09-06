COLFAX — Hamburger never looked so good.
That uncharitable view of the well-tended cattle at the Palouse Empire Fair likely would not meet with approval from 11-year-old Torin Kane.
Kane, who lives in Tekoa, spent the better part of an hour primping his prize Angus steer prior to Thursday’s market beef show. He named the animal “Greg Heffley,” after the main character in the book “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”
Weighing in at 1,335 pounds, Greg doesn’t look to have a bit of wimp in his veins. He stands nearly head-high to his owner, and when he gets a mind to head out yonder, it’s all Kane can do to just hang on and try to turn him in the right direction.
“He’s a pretty good boy,” Kane said of the amiable steer. “He has a really good personality.”
Kane’s father, Pat, was helping with the preparations, reminding his son to “clean off all the green stuff” at the rear of the black cow before drying him and fluffing his coat.
Older kids can be left to tend the animals on their own, Pat said, “but for the younger kids, the parents are still really involved.”
Still, he and his wife showed animals when they were in high school, and they’re happy to see Torin and his brother continue the family tradition.
“It teaches them a lot of life skills,” he said. “It shows them that hard work does pay off at some point.”
When the Kanes bought Heffley back in November, he weighed in at about 600 pounds. He packed on an average of 2.5 pounds per day since then, on a diet of hay and pea pellets. He’ll be sold, along with with many of the other show animals, during Saturday’s livestock auction.
Pat Kane said the money from the sale goes in his boys’ college fund. For the youngsters, selling an animal they’ve spent months raising can often be cause for tears. Older kids are a little more pragmatic about it — and depending on the animal’s personality, they may be looking forward to going separate ways.
“The first few years I cried a lot, but this one’s a bit of a stinker, so it may be a happy goodbye,” said 15-year-old Ava Budde, while washing down Jorge, her 1,300-pound black Angus steer.
Budde, whose family raises cattle in Liberty, Wash., has been showing steer since the fifth grade. She saw her friends showing animals and thought it looked fun. She also enjoys constantly learning new things.
Her brother shows animals as well. Their mother, Leona, said the kids typically buy calves from the family ranch. They get a discounted price, but they still have to pay for them, plus the feed and other inputs.
“So they’re getting a lesson in finances,” Leona Budde said. “This year, cattle prices aren’t that great, so they won’t earn as much. That’s a life lesson as well.”
Ava’s profit will be less no matter what happens with cattle prices. She wants to earn a medal this year, so she bought Jorge at auction. He’s been bred to have the fluffier coat and better lines that judges often look for.
“She probably spent double what her brother spent,” Leona said. “But the judges like a certain look, and you can tell the difference.”
Whether they’re ranch calves or ones that have been bred for showing, their time at the fair is like a spa vacation.
“You have to wash them really nice to keep them shiny, and then blow them out (with air) to get them dry,” said 13-year-old Tucker Taylor, of Endicott. “Then you fluff them up, so they’re more appealing.”
Taylor was giving a final combing to his red Angus heifer, Deb, before taking her to the show arena. He said contestants will be judged on their own showmanship, including how well they work with their animal and on making eye contact with the judge. The cattle are judged on how well they represent the breeding class and how much meat they’ll produce.
If you go
The Palouse Empire Fair continues today through Sunday.
Gates open at 8 a.m. A rodeo competition is scheduled for 7 p.m. today and Saturday, with a country music show to follow. The rodeo continues at 1 p.m. Sunday, with the fair wrapping up at 4 p.m.
A full schedule of events, as well as ticket information, can be found online at http://palouseempirefair.org.