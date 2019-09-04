While past plans to revitalize the business district around Lewiston’s Main Street haven’t taken off because of a lack of city funding, Beautiful Downtown Lewiston wants a new master plan to be different.
To that end, Executive Director Courtney Kramer is gearing up for a push to get property owners to put some skin in the game with a business improvement district that aims to raise $150,000 per year over seven years to fund economic development initiatives.
“That’s enough time to show real progress, but it’s not an overly long commitment,” Kramer said of the proposal.
A business improvement district is one of the key components of the master plan, which the city council adopted in July. Such districts are common in Idaho communities, and state law allows cities to form them if the owners of a majority of the property within the district boundaries sign a petition of support.
BDL will introduce the petition at an open house at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday at the Orchid Room, 301 Main St. If the petition is successful, the process would move on to the city council, which could create the district through a new ordinance.
The funding for the district would come through an assessment, which would be based on a combination of taxable value and the square footage of each commercial parcel. Residential properties would only be included if they contain more than four units.
There are about 130 individuals or organizations that own commercial properties within the proposed boundary, according to BDL. Only eight of them would have annual assessments of more than $3,000 because their properties have a high taxable value or a large land area.
Those properties aside, the average assessment would be less than $700, Kramer said, with a median annual payment of $565. That means half of the 130 owners would pay less than the median, while half would pay more. Those already on board with the creation of the district include St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, The Diamond Shop and Sylvan Furniture, she said.
The hospital’s support is why BDL drew the proposed district boundary around its main building and several of the surrounding blocks on Normal Hill. Those were included because the hospital owns more than a quarter of the properties on each block, but the private residences there wouldn’t pay an assessment if they contain four or fewer units.
Money raised by the district could be used for any number of economic development efforts, Kramer said.
“This is really focused on accelerating investment in downtown Lewiston by recruiting investors, assisting with developer investments and advocating for public space and utility infrastructure,” she said. “We want to increase commercial occupancy rates and increase residential unit numbers downtown.”
BDL wouldn’t automatically administer the district. That choice would be up to the city council. But the master plan recommends that the agency take the reins because of its familiarity with the challenges and opportunities in the downtown area.
If the council taps BDL, the funding will help it continue activities like downtown property tours and work with financial institutions. That work includes assembling packages to help property owners find ways to either reinvest in their structure, find new investors to provide injections of capital or buy the property outright to redevelop themselves, Kramer said.
Some projects will also be visible to the district members and the general public.
“There would still be some physical improvements like street banners and wayfinding signage, especially in the first couple of years, so ratepayers can see, touch and feel where their rates are going,” she said.
Success of the district would be measured through year-to-year comparisons of metrics like property values, foot traffic, commercial occupancy rates, and the numbers and occupancy rates of residential units.
In a presentation earlier this year to the city council, Brian Scott of BDS Planning and Urban Design said it would take “catalytic leadership” from the city and economic development officials to turn the plan’s ideas into reality, another way of recommending that money be set aside to back the plan. Otherwise, the plan could suffer a fate similar to earlier efforts, Scott said.
For instance, a 1994 effort to form a business improvement district failed when opponents presented the city council with a petition signed by 51 percent of property owners. The rejection resulted in the demise of the Port City Action Corp., an economic development agency that pushed for the creation of the district.
More information on the business improvement district proposal is available at beautifuldowntownlewiston.com.
