Clarkston Fire Department Capt. Danny Tietz supports firefighter Jesse Messick Thursday afternoon as he uses a chain saw to cut into the awning of a multi-unit home in the 700 block of Seventh Street in Clarkston. One unit in the home caught fire around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning and after about four hours of work the fire had been put out. Crews from the Clarkston Fire Department went back later in the morning to check on hot spots and did not notice any; however when they checked later Thursday afternoon they saw smoke coming from the roof. Fire crews found hot spots in the attic, and with the mutual aid of Asotin County Fire District No. 1, they were able to put the hot spots out in a couple of hours.
Kevin Beaudoin, who lived in a unit at the home at 710 Seventh St. in Clarkston, carries an amp down the staircase as crews from the Clarkston Fire Department and Asotin County Fire District No. 1 work to put out hot spots that flared Thursday afternoon. There were no reported injuries in the incident, but all the residents of the home have been displaced.
After battling hot spots in the attic of a multi-unit home in the 700 block of Seventh Street in Clarkston Thursday afternoon, Capt. Jeff Bugbee uses a handleless push broom to wipe the soot and insulation off fellow Clarkston Fire Department firefighter Matt Grubb.