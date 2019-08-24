Magistrate Judge Kent Merica jumped into the law head first, but his exit will be more of a mosey.
Merica began his law career at the Lewiston law firm Knowlton and Miles as an intern while studying at law school. Merica transitioned to full-time work with the firm during his third year of law school. He moved to the judge’s bench in May 1999 and has served on criminal and civil cases for 20 years.
“I was doing criminal jury trials as an intern,” Merica said of his early days.
Merica’s last official day is Aug. 30, but he’s taking a week of vacation, so his effective retirement was Friday. And 90 days from his last day, he can perform senior judge duties, meaning he can fill in for vacationing judges and sit in on jury trials or other matters all around the state.
The Nez Perce County Magistrate Commission chose University of Idaho College of Law Assistant Clinical Professor Sunil Ramalingam to replace Merica. Merica follows Magistrate Judge Greg Kalbfleisch out the door, who recently retired and was replaced by Karin Seubert.
Merica was cleaning out his desk Wednesday and said he felt “a bit melancholy” about leaving the bench behind. In his time as judge he has overseen numerous criminal matters, child protection cases, family law and civil litigation to name a few. Merica said the only thing routine about his job was how often he was surprised by cases with something completely unique.
“That may sound kind of canned or trite, but it is true,” Merica said. “Just last week I had something come in and I told the attorneys, ‘I’ve never seen this before.’ I think that’s the challenge of being a magistrate judge and the beauty of being a judge, because you see new things all the time.”
Merica began his work in Lewiston and stayed here, practicing a broad range of law. With a small population like Lewiston, lawyers get to be a jack-of-all-trades, and Merica said the experience prepared him to oversee a variety of cases as a judge.
He said the most rewarding aspect of his time as a lawyer was, prior to Idaho changing its statute barring the practice, being a guardian ad litem for children in protection cases. Now advocates and volunteers are licensed and appointed as guardians, but as a lawyer Merica could advocate for children and represent kids in court.
“Although it was tough, it was real rewarding,” he said.
Some of those cases, particularly child custody fights, are the ones Merica won’t miss as he leaves the job.
“The emotions were raw and it’s just a very difficult thing to do,” he said. “After over 20 years, it takes a little bit out of you each time.”
Merica was part of the multi-member panel on the problem-solving DUI Court, which was designed as a rigorous monitoring program to help rehabilitate habitual DUI offenders. Merica said the team invested a lot of time and effort into individuals in the program to try and help them succeed.
“(Participants) are immediately accountable and it’s remarkable the dramatic change you see in people,” Merica said. “It never ceases to amaze me the 180 these people do.”
Judge Seubert will join the panel on DUI Court as Merica’s replacement.
As he transitions into retired life, Merica said he chose to end his career now in anticipation of catching some fish and bagging some birds in the upland game bird season beginning at the end of this month. He won’t leave the jurist life entirely behind as come December he can begin senior judge duties.
Merica said he was told some wise words by a predecessor that he found through experience to be true of the profession, particularly when it came to DUI Court and the impact it had on him.
“As a judge, I always tried to be consistent but individualized,” Merica said. “The position does more for you than you do for it.”
Holm may be contacted at (208) 848-2275 or tholm@lmtribune.com. Follow him on Twitter @TomHolm4.