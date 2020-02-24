Putting down that deer just adds insult to injury

Items in this column are pulled from police logs around the region.
———
“Injured deer needing put down.” I don’t know how this helps, but OK, here we go: You call yourself an ungulate, more like an uglylate; I’ve seen a bigger rack on a jackelope; I like how you ran out onto the road, then stopped and stared at the headlights — brilliant.
———
“Almost dead deer on shoulder. Officer dispatched deer.” Deer advised there’s an injured deer that needs put down.
———
“Reporting a limping deer.” Put down or dispatch? That is the question.
———
“Fendre bender.” Must have happened at the theatre.
———
“Subject who had started a fire. Currently completely extinguished.” The fire or the person?
———
“(Reporting party) reports sounds like a person or a wolf howling over and over again for the past 20 mins or so. Could be a dog … ” Or a werewolf.
———
“Male sitting at the bus stop wearing two different shoes and drinking straight out of a vodka bottle.” Well, at least it’s not two different vodka bottles.
———
“Received a report of a vehicle in the ditch, the deputy responded and was unable to locate the vehicle.” Look in the ditch.
———
“Report of an abandoned UPS truck in the middle of the road.” Package tracker has been saying “out for delivery” for the past three days.
———
“Responded to the report of a fire. Determined to be a cooking fail.” Oh, burn.
———
“Officers advised of a blue swimming pool flying down Nye Street towards Grand.” Ahh, it’s flying south for the winter.
———
“Roommate has threatened to damage his personal items if he leaves them on the counter over Christmas Break.” Mother is unsure if she is more annoyed by stuff on the counter or being called a roommate.
———
“Female “cracked out” standing next to the (reporting party)’s car. (Reporting party) would like to be escorted to the car.” Ahh, you hardly ever hear about crack anymore. Everyone thought in the ‘80s and ‘90s that crack was being smart, diversifying into real estate with crack houses, but then the Great Recession hit, and guess who didn’t see that coming? Crack, that’s who. Oh well, where are my manners? Welcome back crack.
