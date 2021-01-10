A post-holiday tradition, born by accident, continued Saturday with a pandemic-inspired twist when volunteers from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley were greeted by Dennis and Karen Michael wearing pink bunny suits.
Their attire, inspired by the costume Ralphie had to wear in the movie classic, “A Christmas Story,” surprised the volunteers in the Forge family, but only a little.
Steve Forge has been among about 60 volunteers who help gather hundreds of trees for the Christmas Tree Pick Up fundraiser for decades, with him following the same route in the Lewiston Orchards.
One year, the Michaels were still in their bathrobes — his a dark blue velour hand-me-down from his dad, and hers a fluffy, pale-green, one-size-fits-all garment from J.C. Penney — when the Forges arrived.
To the best of their memories, the Michaels rushed out and someone made a joke about what they were wearing.
The next year, the temptation was too great. They put on their bathrobes, waited and then went outside to greet the Forges, something they’ve repeated with a few variations every year since.
“We just thought we would change it up with our bunny outfits,” Dennis Michael said.
Their outfit choice, the Michaels said, fits with how strange the last year has been for a variety of reasons, including social distancing and other precautions required by COVID-19.
“This is something we look forward to,” Karen Michael said. “It’s a little humor.”
The Forges’ interaction with the Michaels reflected how, while many aspects of the tree pickup were the same as other years, some were different.
In the Forge crew, Steve Forge drove, with his brother, Hal Forge, riding along in the cab of the flatbed truck. The two men would get out and watch traffic while Steve Forge’s son, Taylor Forge, and Steve Forge’s great nephew, Bryton Forge, gathered trees.
Ashlynn Robinett, 16, Steve Forge’s great niece, who frequented the club in elementary school, was the one who went to people’s doors to request contributions. For every $5 they collected, they honked the horn once, hoping to win a friendly competition for the crew that raised the most money.
“We’re like the Green Bay Packers,” Forge said. “They’re a dynasty.”
Typically children who belong to the Boys & Girls Clubs would join them and other tree collecting crews, but this year the organization suspended that to limit the possibility of spreading the coronavirus, said Andrea Neumayer, resource development director for the organization.
She anticipated the event would still raise about $8,000 for scholarships for children whose families wouldn’t otherwise be able to pay for them to participate in club activities.
About half of the trees were being taken to Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston to be picked up by DeRuwe, a company that uses them for habitat, while the others were left at event sponsor Idaho Forest Group’s Lewiston site for disposal, Neumayer said.
“We’re just glad we can have an event this year,” she said. “It’s been such an unusual year.”
