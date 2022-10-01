Brynnlie Thornes, with goat, from left, Marjorie Remacle, with dog, Elena Kuther, with cat, Bridger Breeding, with rabbit and Kyler Brinkerhoff, with chicken wait for at the start of the small animals Round Robin at the Lewis County Fair in Cottonwood on Friday.
August Frank/Tribune
Becky Thompson dries off Pebbles at the Lewis County Fair in Cottonwood on Friday.
August Frank/Tribune
Dusk peaks out from under Elena Kuther’s, 16, of Nezperce, arm as Kuther walks to the small animal round robin at the Lewis County Fair in Cottonwood on Friday.
August Frank/Tribune
Isabella Roach, 8, pets Callie, a Scottish highland, at the Lewis County Fair in Cottonwood on Friday.
August Frank/Tribune
While Darius may not have made weight, he may still make it to a dinner plate at the Lewis County Fair in Cottonwood on Friday.
COTTONWOOD — There’s a poignancy about the last county fair of the season. Under cloudy skies and intermittent rain showers Friday, the Lewis County Fair — relocated this year to the Idaho County fairgrounds — seemed eager to squeeze the last drops of summer from the season.
Pigs snorting, sheep bleating, kids chattering and bovines munching contemplatively in their stalls tied a festive ribbon around the livestock activity of the past few months. For Becky Thompson, 17, of Nezperce, this fair is more moving than ever.
“This is my last year. It’s very sentimental to me,” said Thompson, who will graduate from Nezperce High School in the spring.
She was lying crosswise on her pregnant cow, Pebbles, feeling the unborn calf inside wiggle. Thompson has owned Pebbles for five years and this will be the third calf the mama has produced. A red 2-year-old steer and a black 1-year-old steer accompanied the cow and this year, Thompson said, she will be parting with the 2-year-old at the market sale at the end of the fair.
“I’m a little bit nervous about selling my steer just because I’ve raised him from the ground up and I’ve trained him and gotten used to how he maneuvers. And he’s my first baby out of (Pebbles) so it’s just cool to see everything come together. I’m a little nervous to sell him and get rid of him, but there’ll be more.”
Like many youngsters in the 4-H and FFA programs, Thompson said the organizational and communication skills she’s gained from those clubs over the years will stay with her long after she’s moved on from her hometown. Next year, Thompson plans to attend the University of Montana Western in Dillon, Mont., to study natural horsemanship, a program to train horses from their natural instincts.
Nicolas Whitten, 16, of Nezperce was looking pensive over his hampshire-york-duroc FFA pig, waiting for showtime Friday in the judging arena.
Like Thompson, Whitten measures his years in 4-H and FFA in the life skills he’s gained as much as what he’s learned about animals.
“You learn better organization skills and you also learn sort of compassionate skills or how to take care of another living thing,” Whitten said.
“Because it’s your goal to raise this animal and make sure it survives until the end of the year and make sure it makes weight.”
Whitten said for the first couple of years that he raised 4-H project swine, he felt emotional to sell the animals at the market sale.
“But at this point I kind of know what’s going to happen,” he said. “I’ve prepared myself for all the years I’ve been in it and it doesn’t really make me sad any more.”
Whitten said the key is not to get too attached to the animal, “because the more you get attached, the harder it is to let go.”
As if to demonstrate that point Whitten said the name he chose for his pig indicates his mindset about raising the animal this year:
“Bacon. Kind of a last minute name,” he said.
Livestock contests continue today, beginning at 8 a.m. followed by the fair parade on Main Street in Cottonwood at 1 p.m. The 4-H and FFA livestock auction commences at 5 p.m. and a barn dance will be held in the Agee building from 9 to 11 p.m.
A change of location
The necessity of moving the Lewis County Fair from Nezperce to the Idaho County fairgrounds in Cottonwood this year followed the collapse of the fair barn under heavy snow last January.
Audra Cochran, Lewis County extension agent, said fair organizers put a lot of effort into advertising the move and so far it doesn’t look like the shift has had any negative consequences.
“It’s been fantastic,” Cochran said. “There’s always some hiccups when you change locations but Idaho County was great to work with and our crew pitched in to do what we needed to do to get the fair set up and off the ground.”
The numbers of 4-H, FFA and open class exhibits are equal to or greater than past fairs, she said. Art, horticulture and canning entries increased and “that’s good to hear because we were worried that with the move people wouldn’t come over. But we’re seeing a few Cottonwood people enter, so that’s been great.”
Cochran said she’s been active in several fairs around the area but this is her first year as the Lewis County extension agent.
“So it is bittersweet to see the county fair season close,” Cochran said, “but we’re happy to bring up the rear. Our kids bring in some really great projects and kind of showcase the end of the season. I’m just proud of all these kids and leaders and families because making a switch to a different fair facility, a different town and being the last fair in the state, it’s not always the easiest transition. But everybody just said, `We’re going to get through it,’ so that’s what we’re doing and I couldn’t be prouder.”