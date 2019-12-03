Put this tractor out to pasture

After putting out the blaze, a firefighter from the Lewiston Fire Department looks over a John Deere wheel tractor that had caught fire while driving along Southport Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards on Monday afternoon. According to officials at the scene, the fire started because of a mechanical failure in the engine compartment. The driver of the tractor, who was not injured, was able to get out of the cab and unhook the hay baler that was in tow and move it to safety. The fire was called in at 1:45 p.m. Monday, and one engine and a staff vehicle responded to the blaze.