Pushing for a little elbow room at the fair

People who might feel a little like sardines packed into a can at the Nez Perce County Fair are in for some relief thanks to a pending land purchase from the Lewiston School District.
County commissioners unanimously approved a $350,000 deal Friday morning that will add a 7.7-acre parcel at the corner of Airway Avenue and 14th Street to the 25-acre fairgrounds. The school board will consider approving the sale at its Monday meeting.
If it’s finalized, the county will contribute $330,000 it budgeted in fiscal year 2019 for a potential land purchase to expand the fairgrounds, commission Chairman Douglas Zenner said. The fair board will add the remaining $20,000.
Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman worked on the purchase over the past several months with the fair board and the school district. He told the commissioners that the fair board has been longing for room to handle the rapid growth of the fair over the past several years and came to the county’s elected officials for help.
“They have outgrown the space that they’re in,” Coleman said. “This is the end of a long journey for the fair board.”
School District Superintendent Bob Donaldson attended Friday’s meeting. After the affirmative vote from the commissioners, Donaldson said he expects the board to follow suit Monday. The parcel was part of larger holdings that used to include land to the north where the All Saints Catholic Church and school now sit.
The district once considered the spot for a new high school. But the varied topography of the land kept that from happening, so it sold the land to the church. Donaldson said the district really had no use for the 7.7-acre parcel other than the two soccer fields that currently occupy most of the land, so it made sense to sell to the county.
There were some concerns about buying the land. The fair board worried about an unbuilt section of Bryden Avenue that ran through the parcel, but that right-of-way has since been vacated. Commissioner Douglas Havens also fretted over frontage improvements like curbs, gutters and sidewalks that might be required by Lewiston city code if there is any significant development of the land.
“We might find ourselves in a little more costly situation than we’re envisioning,” Havens said, adding that while he fully supports the fairgrounds, it still has to fall in line with other county fiscal priorities.
Havens asked if county officials had discussed that possibility with the city, and the answer was no. Zenner said the county was more focused on locking up the property, and will deal with the potential for additional costs if and when they arise.
The fair board doesn’t have any major development plans for the land, however, other than moving the horse arena on the east end of the fairgrounds to the new site. The extra space will allow the carnival to move further east, creating more room for a new livestock barn near the existing barns. It will also create more parking and space on the midway area, which has gotten congested over the years.
Fair Secretary Jan Alldredge said the growth of 4-H programs accounts for much of the recent space crunch.
“The people that are moving into our community want their children to have this agricultural experience,” Alldredge said, noting that 4-H membership has grown from about 250 to more than 400 over the last decade. “All those members come with parents and grandparents and siblings and trailers.”
The 4-H clubs even had to develop an additional show ring this year to accommodate all the swine and steer projects, she said.
“Everything is just growing. At least we’re not going to be landlocked, like we have been.”
