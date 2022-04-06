Puppy playtime

Austin Johnson/Tribune Naomi Stedman, of Clarkston, tees off Tuesday to play fetch with her dog, Remi, at Vernon Park in Clarkston.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Naomi Stedman, of Clarkston, tees off Tuesday to play fetch with her dog, Remi, at Vernon Park in Clarkston, before enjoying lunch with her dad, Jeremy.

Tags