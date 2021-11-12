Puppy love

Veronica Greive watches her five puppies, named JR, MX, KX, DR and YZ, try to eat a treat out of her hand Thursday as she attempts to train the 9-week-old puppies at Airport Park on Thursday morning. Greive said she wasn’t originally going to keep the five orphaned puppies, but her fiance became attached to them.

 August Frank/Tribune

