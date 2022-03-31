Puppy love

Sarah Yeoman, left, and Kyle Wilkinson, of Clarkston, play with their new puppy, Baby Girl, as she rolls in the grass Wednesday at Beachfront Park in Clarkston.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

