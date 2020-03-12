DAYTON — A Pullman woman was taken to a hospital after being involved in a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 12 on Wednesday morning, 4 miles west of Dayton.
Johnna Lash, 41, was taken to Dayton General Hospital after the wreck, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. Lash’s condition wasn’t immediately available.
Lash was driving a silver 2016 Toyota 4Runner at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday and attempted to pass in a no-passing zone, the news release said. Her vehicle struck a white 2016 Ford F450 pickup driven by Ronald D. Harsman, 51, of Waitsburg, who had slowed to turn left, the release said.
Lash and Harsman were both taken to Dayton General Hospital, and Lash was cited for passing in a no-passing zone, the release said.