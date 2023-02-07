A 35-year-old Pullman woman pleaded guilty to armed robbery and stealing multiple vehicles.
Gavriel Hernandez was charged with felony residential burglary, car theft and possession of stolen property in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday, according to Prosecutor Denis Tracy. Hernandez has agreed to cooperate with the prosecution’s case against her boyfriend, 37-year-old Roy Valdez, who is under suspicion for taking part in the robbery.
Hernandez and Valdez, both of Pullman, were accused of an armed robbery in September. The two were allegedly sought out by a dealer to collect a refund of $400 from a man who said he could obtain the drugs, but didn’t hold up his end, according to Tracy.
The two are reported to have gone to a Garfield residence to get a refund and Valdez allegedly brought a pistol, Tracy added. They allegedly threatened the Garfield man, stole a few items from the home and left. While driving back to their residence in Pullman, they were arrested by police and the stolen items and pistol were recovered.
In two separate cases, Hernandez pleaded guilty to stealing two vehicles. Tracy said she was caught with the stolen cars in Pullman last spring.
Hernandez has been held without bond in the Whitman County Jail since November. She is set to be sentenced within the month.