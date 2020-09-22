A Pullman woman is charged with felony introduction of major contraband into a jail and six misdemeanors after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.
Shawnanaya L. Nordby-Bunch, 34, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court where Judge Karin Seubert released her from custody on her own recognizance with pretrial supervision conditions.
Idaho State Trooper Dmitriy Lutsyk pulled Nordby-Bunch over after seeing her car on U.S. Highway 95 and noting that it fit the description of a silver Acura that had ran two other vehicles off the road on or near U.S. Highway 195. During the stop on U.S. Highway 12 near mile marker 2, Nordby-Bunch admitted to having marijuana in her trunk, but said she was not going to give it up because it was her medicine, court records said.
Nordby-Bunch was driving her two children, a daughter, 5, and a son, 9. Lutsyk observed Nordby-Bunch’s eyes were glassy and her pupils were pinpoint, which he believed meant she was impaired. He asked her to step out of the car and informed her he would be searching the vehicle. Nordby-Bunch told Lutsyk he was not going to search the vehicle. She grabbed the keys to her vehicle and began to yell and attempted to grab something from the passenger side of the vehicle, court records said.
Nordby-Bunch resisted when Lutsyk and another ISP trooper attempted to put her in handcuffs, court records said. A field sobriety test was not possible because of her noncompliance. When she was placed in the patrol car, “she began to bang her head against the rear seat partition and cut her forehead open,” court records said.
Medics were called to the scene and Nordby-Bunch was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
A search of the vehicle found a glass pipe with white residue, a rubber pipe that smelled like marijuana and contained a waxy substance troopers suspected to be THC wax (THC is the primary psychoactive substance in cannabis) or Butane hash oil, as well as a blow torch used to light the THC or BHO, court records said.
After Nordby-Bunch was cleared at St. Joe’s, she was taken to the Nez Perce County Jail where a jail deputy found a vape pen containing a waxy substance thought to be THC in her possession, according to court records. A inventory of her vehicle also found an empty needle, a baggie with white residue and another pipe, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony introduction of major contraband into a jail is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The misdemeanors Nordby-Bunch was charged with included DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, resisting and obstructing officers, and two counts of injury to child.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 30.
