PULLMAN — The Pullman Arts Commission is now offering a flat $1,500 compensation to the artist or team of artists who submit the chosen design for the “End Racism Now” mural planned for downtown.
The commission has received two submissions so far from artists after calling for submissions in November. The Pullman Arts Commission discussed the project during its monthly meeting Tuesday.
According to the application form the commission published, the mural is intended to “express solidarity to end systemic racism and spotlight the importance of diversity and inclusion within our Pullman community.”
The mural will be located on the retaining wall along Spring Street between Main and Paradise streets. Its dimensions will be 120 feet by 7½ feet.
The commission initially offered $500 for a single artist or as much as $1,500 for a team of artists.
On Tuesday, it decided instead to offer a flat $1,500 to clear up any confusion and to better attract talented artists. The commission can also provide supplies to the artist.
Pullman Arts Commission Chair Jeri Harris said that given the importance of the mural, she felt it was important the commission did not “cheap out” and is able to interest the top artists in the region.
“I want top quality,” she said.
The money for the project will come from grants or donations.
The mural idea was initially proposed by a local Black Lives Matter group during a July 14 Pullman City Council meeting.
After an idea is selected, artist Joe Hedges will be the volunteer consultant who will lead the project along with other volunteers. Hedges led a mural project at Pullman’s Kamiak Elementary in 2019 and was involved in making a Black Lives Matter mural in Spokane. The person or team that submitted the idea is allowed to be on hand to work with the volunteers.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 19.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Pullman Arts Commission also discussed the possibility of teaming with Washington State University to create window art displayed at downtown Pullman businesses.
Some businesses have already expressed interest, as well as WSU’s Student Involvement Executive Director Brian Shuffield and WSU Fine Arts Chair Squeak Meisel.
The commission hopes to have more information by January.
According to the minutes of the November Pullman Arts Commission meeting, the commission feels this window art project will add color and vibrancy to downtown while keeping the Arts Commission visible.
