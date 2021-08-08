Pullman teen is runner-up at state DYW

PULLMAN — Esther Roeber of Moses Lake was named Washington’s representative to the 2022 National Distinguished Young Women national scholarship program Saturday evening. She received a $3,500 cash scholarship with her title.
The first runner-up, Katie Wheatley of Pullman, received a $1,500 scholarship. She also earned a $200 award in the Interview category. Jessica Cochran of Chewelah was second runner-up, receiving a $1,000 scholarship and a $200 scholarship in the Self-Expression judging category.
Denni Fealy of Garfield-Palouse won $200 scholarships in the Fitness and Interview judging categories. Marcy Hardin and Ava Hasenoehrl, both of Clarkston, received $200 scholarships in the Scholastic judging category. Emma Bryson of Colfax won a $200 scholarship in the Talent category.