PULLMAN — A man was arrested Thursday after a regional SWAT team responded to a Pullman residence following a domestic violence call.
Pullman resident Daniel Spears, 34, surrendered to police around 4 p.m. on the 300 block of Northwest Robert Street after a two-and-a-half-hour standoff with the SWAT team. He was arrested for suspicion of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault domestic violence. He was unarmed.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said police were called Thursday morning to the residence after hearing a report of a possible domestic violence incident.
The person who reported the incident heard a man and woman screaming from the residence. When police arrived, they found the woman sitting in a car getting ready to leave. She was bleeding, but did not require treatment, Opgenorth said.
Police obtained a warrant to arrest Spears, but he did not cooperate. Opgenorth said Spears has a criminal history.
According to a news release from Pullman Police Department Chief Gary Jenkins, the SWAT team was deployed around 1:30 p.m. after police “determined that the potential level of resistance conveyed by the suspect warranted SWAT involvement to mitigate the chances of injury to officers and involved parties.”
“Crisis negotiators ultimately convinced the suspect to exit the residence and surrender to officers peacefully at about 3:58 p.m.,” the news release stated.
Northwest Robert Street was closed during the incident. Opgenorth said the police felt the surrounding neighborhood homes were not in danger.
Pullman School District officials said students were not thought to be in danger, but bus routes that would normally have run through the area that had been cordoned off by police were diverted to other neighborhoods as a precaution. School District Communications Coordinator Shannon Focht said students who live near the incident were either held after school, or redirected to Pullman High School until police gave the all-clear.
“We have some students at Kamiak (Elementary) that live in that area and so any students that were going to get off at the bus stop in that area were held after school,” Focht said “We got a call out to all of those families to let them know that the students were going stay after school and they could either pick up their child at school or a bus would take them home after the police cleared that area.”
The Whitman County Regional SWAT team is comprised of law enforcement officers from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, Pullman Police Department and the Washington State University Police Department. The crisis negotiation team was comprised of officers from the Pullman Police Department, WSU Police Department, Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.