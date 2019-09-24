The Pullman School District’s bond rating has been upgraded by Moody’s Investors Service, which means the district will be able to issue future debt.
The district’s rating was upgraded to Aa3 from A1, according to a news release.
According to Moody’s website, the Aa rating means obligations are “judged to be of high quality and are subject to very low credit risk.”
“This rating upgrade shows that Pullman School District is a good steward of the public’s money,” Superintendent Bob Maxwell said. “For our residents, this rating means that they will ultimately pay less in property taxes the next time (that) we issue bonds to pay for school construction.”
The district will request a 20-year, $15 million bond in February 2020 for the renovation and expansion of Lincoln Middle School and to upgrade HVAC systems at three elementary schools.
For more information on the bond, go online to pullmanschools.org/2020bondlevy.