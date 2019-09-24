PULLMAN — The Pullman School Board voted Monday to fire a bus driver following an incident in which a child was left unattended.
The decision to fire the driver was made at a special meeting of the school board at Pullman High School. The agenda for the brief meeting was released Saturday in an email to the Daily News.
After opening the meeting, the board went into executive session to discuss the personnel matter. Upon return from executive session, the board voted unanimously to follow Superintendent Bob Maxwell’s recommendation to terminate the driver, Debra Davidson.
Maxwell said the district is committed to the safety of its students first and foremost. No other details were shared in the public portion of the meeting.